 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bill Baruch's Dollar Index Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 3:13pm   Comments
Share:
Bill Baruch's Dollar Index Trade

On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Bill Baruch of Blue Line Futures spoke about the U.S. Dollar Index, which showed some strength this week. He noticed that it recently broke below a trendline from 2011 and now the trendline has become resistance.

Baruch wants to sell the June futures contract of the U.S. Dollar index at 92.25. His target price is 88.25 and he would place a stop loss at 93.25. At these prices, he is risking $1,000 to make $4,000.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bill Baruch CNBC Futures OutlookFutures Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com