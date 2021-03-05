Bill Baruch's Dollar Index Trade

On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Bill Baruch of Blue Line Futures spoke about the U.S. Dollar Index, which showed some strength this week. He noticed that it recently broke below a trendline from 2011 and now the trendline has become resistance.

Baruch wants to sell the June futures contract of the U.S. Dollar index at 92.25. His target price is 88.25 and he would place a stop loss at 93.25. At these prices, he is risking $1,000 to make $4,000.