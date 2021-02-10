Why Is Jeff Kilburg A Seller Of Russell 2000 Futures

On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Jeff Kilburg said he is looking for a short-term pullback in the Russell 2000 index because it has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 in the last six months.

He wants to be a seller of the March contract at 2,300 and he is looking for a dip down to 2,150. The long-term trend is higher so Kilburg wants to be mindful and place a stop loss at 2,350. At these prices, he is risking $250 to make $750.