Jeff Kilburg Sees An Opportunity In S&P 500

On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Jeff Kilburg said there is an opportunity when you see this type of pullback in the S&P 500 e-mini futures.

He wants to be a buyer at 3,740 and he is looking for a move back to 3,820. Kilburg would place a stop loss for the trade at 3,700. He is willing to risk $2,000 to make $4,000.