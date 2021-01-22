Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bill Baruch's 10-Year Futures Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2021 6:19pm   Comments
Share:

Bill Baruch of Blue Line Futures said on CNBC's "Futures Outlook" inflation is going to show up this year. He also thinks the Fed is considering tapering bonds at the end of the year. He believes the Fed is going to let the belly of the yield curve rise a little bit and keep the shorter end suppressed. That means the 10-Year yield can rise. Since he is trading prices, which are the inverse of the yield, he wants to sell the 10-Year Treasuries.

Baruch wants to sell the March 10-Year Futures at 137. His target price is 134'16 and he would place a stop loss at 138. He wants to risk $1,000 to make $2,500.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bill Baruch CNBC Futures OutlookFutures Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com