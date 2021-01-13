Jeff Kilburg's Crude Oil Futures Trade

On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Jeff Kilburg said he wants to be a seller of crude oil. He thinks the recent strength in the U.S. dollar index is going to have a negative impact on the commodity.

Kilburg wants to sell the February futures contract at $53.50. He is looking for a target price of $52 and his stop loss is at $54.50. He is willing to risk $1,000 to make $1,500.