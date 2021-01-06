Market Overview

Jeff Kilburg's NASDAQ-100 Futures Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2021 4:36pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Jeff Kilburg of KKM Financial suggested that investors should consider a bullish futures trade in NASDAQ-100.

He thinks the rotation is real as every portfolio manager will be re-balancing next week into industrials, but he wouldn't walk away from the tech sector.

Kilburg sees an opportunity to buy the tech stocks and he wants to get a long exposure with a purchase of the March NASDAQ-100 futures contract at 12,600. His target price is 13,000 and he placed a stop loss at 12,400. He is hoping to make a profit of $8,000 and he wants to limit a potential loss to $4,000.

Posted-In: CNBC Futures Outlook Jeff KilburgFutures Markets Tech Media

