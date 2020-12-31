Market Overview

Bill Baruch's Gold Futures Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2020 4:45pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Bill Baruch of Blue Line Futures said he loves gold going into 2021. Buying gold on Dec. 23 and selling it at the end of January was a profitable trade in 15 out of the last 17 years, said Baruch.

He wants to buy the February e-mini gold futures contract at $1,900. His stop loss is at $1,850 and his target price is at $2,000. He is willing to risk $2,500 to gain $5,000.

Posted-In: Bill Baruch CNBC Futures Outlook GoldFutures Commodities Markets Media

