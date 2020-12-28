Jeff Kilburg's Silver Futures Trade

Jeff Kilburg suggested on CNBC's "Futures Outlook" a bearish futures trade in silver. The precious metal moved higher recently, but Kilburg is concerned about how is it going to perform in the short-term. He sees resistance at $27.28.

Although he is still bullish on silver, he wants to sell the March contract when it reaches $27.25. His stop loss for the trade would be at $27.75 and his target price is at $26.25. Kilburg wants to risk $2,500 to make $5,000 on the trade.