Jeff Kilburg's NASDAQ-100 Futures Trade

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jeff Kilburg of KKM Financial said he wants to be a buyer of the NASDAQ-100 index on this pullback because he noticed it attracts buyers every time it pulls back. Kilburg sees the index as a safe haven asset.

He wants to buy the March expiration e-mini NASDAQ-100 futures contract at 12,650 and his target price is at 12,900. He is going to place a stop loss at 12,525.