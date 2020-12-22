Market Overview

Jeff Kilburg's NASDAQ-100 Futures Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2020 6:25pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jeff Kilburg of KKM Financial said he wants to be a buyer of the NASDAQ-100 index on this pullback because he noticed it attracts buyers every time it pulls back. Kilburg sees the index as a safe haven asset.

He wants to buy the March expiration e-mini NASDAQ-100 futures contract at 12,650 and his target price is at 12,900. He is going to place a stop loss at 12,525.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jeff KilburgFutures Markets Media

