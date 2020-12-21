Scott Nations' Bearish Crude Oil Trade

On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Scott Nations of Nations Indexes said crude oil is going to go lower over the short-term. He thinks crude oil had it coming as it has been trading almost straight up since Nov. 2.

Nations wants to sell the February crude oil futures contract at $47.50. His target price would be $44, which is just above the December low. Nations would also place a stop loss at $48.25. He is hoping to make $3,500 with the trade and he wants to risk $750 to do so.