Scott Nations' Bearish Crude Oil Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2020 5:02pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Scott Nations of Nations Indexes said crude oil is going to go lower over the short-term. He thinks crude oil had it coming as it has been trading almost straight up since Nov. 2.

Nations wants to sell the February crude oil futures contract at $47.50. His target price would be $44, which is just above the December low. Nations would also place a stop loss at $48.25. He is hoping to make $3,500 with the trade and he wants to risk $750 to do so.

Posted-In: CNBC Futures Outlook Scott NationsFutures Commodities Markets Media

