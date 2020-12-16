Jeff Kilburg's US Dollar Futures Trade
On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Jeff Kilburg of KKM Financial said he is betting on a reversal in the U.S. dollar index.
He wants to buy the March contract at 90.10, with a stop loss at 89.60 and a target price at 91.50. Kilburg is hoping to make $1,400 with the trade and he is willing to risk $500 on the downside.
