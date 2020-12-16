Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jeff Kilburg's US Dollar Futures Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2020 5:37pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Jeff Kilburg of KKM Financial said he is betting on a reversal in the U.S. dollar index.

He wants to buy the March contract at 90.10, with a stop loss at 89.60 and a target price at 91.50. Kilburg is hoping to make $1,400 with the trade and he is willing to risk $500 on the downside.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Futures Outlook Jeff Kilburg KKM FinancialFutures Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com