Jeff Kilburg's US Dollar Futures Trade

On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Jeff Kilburg of KKM Financial said he is betting on a reversal in the U.S. dollar index.

He wants to buy the March contract at 90.10, with a stop loss at 89.60 and a target price at 91.50. Kilburg is hoping to make $1,400 with the trade and he is willing to risk $500 on the downside.