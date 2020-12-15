'Futures Outlook' Traders Weigh In On Natural Gas

On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Brian Stutland said when you take a look at the supply and demand picture in natural gas, the demand is up a few percent year-over-year and supply is down a few percent. That suggests prices should be higher from last year, but it seems when natural gas spikes nuclear reactors turn on and meet that demand, added Stutland. He is a buyer of natural gas if it dips hard and a seller if it rises.

Bill Baruch noticed volatility is getting lower and lower in natural gas so he wants to try to pick the bottom in the commodity using options. He wants to buy the February $2.90/$3.20 call spread for $0.06 or a total of $600, which allows him to play long through this potentially cold winter that is not priced in yet.