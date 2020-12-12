Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Scott Nations: Watch For Bullish Copper Data In The Week Ahead

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2020 9:40am   Comments
Share:

Scott Nations spoke on CNBC's "Futures Outlook" about a bullish futures trade in copper. He said copper is going to get market moving data next week as we are expecting copper-related reports on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Nations thinks copper fundamentals have been very strong as China is buying a lot of copper as it can, and the strong U.S. housing market is also a tailwind for the metal. Nations wants to buy the March future contract on a pullback, at $3.40. His target price would be at $3.65 and his stop loss would be at $3.25. He is hoping to make $6,250, while he wants to limit his loss to $3,750.

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Copper Futures OutlookFutures Commodities Markets Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com