Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Blue Line Futures' Bill Baruch Is Bullish On Crude Oil

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2020 6:17pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Bill Baruch of Blue Line Futures said crude oil is going higher because it managed to hold ground despite a big inventory build on Wednesday and a decrease in the S&P 500.

Baruch is a buyer of the February mini crude oil futures contract at $45.25. He wants to make $2,375 with this trade so his target price is $50. He would place a stop loss at $42 to try to limit a potential loss to $1,625.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bill Baruch CNBC Futures OutlookFutures Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com