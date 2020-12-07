Market Overview

Jeff Kilburg's Natural Gas Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2020 4:50pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Jeff Kilburg of KKM Financial spoke about the weakness in natural gas. He thinks the commodity is trading lower because the weather forecast was wrong and the market is now expecting warmer than usual weather.

Kilburg believes this weather shift has created some panic selling as open interest is above average values for natural gas. He wants to buy the January natural gas contract at $2.37, with a stop loss at $2.27 and a target price at $2.77. If Kilburg is right and natural gas jumps to his target price, he is going to make $4,000. In case it continues lower, and Kilburg manages to close at his stop loss, he is going to lose $1,000.

Posted-In: CNBC Futures Outlook Jeff KilburgFutures Commodities Markets Media

