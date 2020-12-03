Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bill Baruch's Gold Futures Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2020 5:03pm   Comments
Share:
Bill Baruch's Gold Futures Trade

On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Bill Baruch from Blue Line Futures said gold is not dead. He expects to see a move higher in December, but he wouldn't chase the current rally. He would wait for a pullback to $1,825.

Baruch expects the Fed to remain accommodative and he thinks the new stimulus will come, which would lead to inflation.

To make a bullish bet on gold, Baruch wants to buy the February futures contract at $1,825. He wants to place a stop loss at $1,765 and a price target at $1,925. Baruch said he is using a 50-ounce contract, risking $3,000 to make $5,000.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bill Baruch CNBC Futures OutlookFutures Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com