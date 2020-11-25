Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jeff Kilburg's Gold Futures Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2020 3:17pm   Comments
Share:
Jeff Kilburg's Gold Futures Trade

On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Jeff Kilburg said he is a buyer of gold at its current price level. He thinks investors are doing some major shifts in the allocation of their assets and he thinks gold is going to receive a higher allocation.

Kilburg wants to buy the December gold contract at $1,800 and his target price is at $1,850. He wants to place a stop loss at $1,775. If the price of gold hits his target price, he will make $5,000. In case the price drops and he manages to close the position at the stop loss, he is going to lose $2,500.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Futures Outlook Jeff KilburgFutures Commodities Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com