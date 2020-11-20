Market Overview

'Futures Outlook' Traders Weigh In On Copper

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2020 5:00pm   Comments
Brian Stutland said on CNBC's "Futures Outlook" copper is trading higher on the news of vaccine and the reflation trade. He sees a real demand for copper and before he starts to buy it, he wants to see a trade above the 2017-2018 high. In the next year, the tariffs could be a catalyst for a move higher in copper.

Jeff Kilburg thinks copper looks a little bit exhausted at $3.30 as it seems overbought from the relative strength perspective. Kilburg would be a seller in the short term, looking for a slight consolidation back to $3.25. He thinks copper is going to continue to move higher in the long term as long as the U.S. dollar cooperates.

