Jeff Kilburg's 10-Year Treasury Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2020 2:32pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Jeff Kilburg said that 1% yield is going to be an interest resistance for the U.S. 10-Year Treasuries, but the short-term momentum is here. There is still $17 trillion in negative yield and that will offset any longevity above 1% in the 10-year note, explained Kilburg.

He wants to be a seller of the December futures contract at 138, with a stop loss at 138-16 and a target price of 137. If the price reaches his target, he is going to make $1,000. If his stop gets hit, Kilburg will lose $500.

Posted-In: CNBC Futures Outlook Jeff KilburgFutures Markets Media

