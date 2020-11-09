Jeff Kilburg's 10-Year Treasury Trade

On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Jeff Kilburg said that 1% yield is going to be an interest resistance for the U.S. 10-Year Treasuries, but the short-term momentum is here. There is still $17 trillion in negative yield and that will offset any longevity above 1% in the 10-year note, explained Kilburg.

He wants to be a seller of the December futures contract at 138, with a stop loss at 138-16 and a target price of 137. If the price reaches his target, he is going to make $1,000. If his stop gets hit, Kilburg will lose $500.