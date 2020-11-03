'Halftime Report' Traders Discuss Election Day Rally

Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link on CNBC's "Halftime Report" spoke about today's rally in the market.

"I think the market is beginning to price in Biden' based on 10-year and 2-year spread, Brown said. He also said small-cap value is expected to perform well in a Biden victory scenario and tariffs have been more harmful to the market than Biden's tax increases would be.

Link says the market is pricing in not just a Biden win, but a blue wave, with green energy up and biotech down. She also noted the president "doesn't matter" that much to markets.

"You've gotta look at Xongress," according to Link.

The S&P 500 was trading up 2.02% at 336.89 on Tuesday at the time of publication.