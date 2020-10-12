Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Scott Nations' Natural Gas Futures Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2020 4:28pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Scott Nations said that natural gas traded more than 50% higher in the last three months because of the seasonal cold weather and the impact of the Hurricane Delta. The production is slowing down due to the hurricane, but supply is still 11.5% above the five year average for this time of the year, explained Nations.

He thinks we're going to burn a lot of natural gas to heat our homes this winter so he wants to be a buyer of the December natural gas contract.

Nations would buy it at $3.15 and he would place a stop loss at $3.05. His target price is at $3.95. With the trade, Nations is willing to risk $1,000 to make $8,000. If the trade goes in the favorable direction, he is going to adjust the stop loss.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Futures Outlook Scott NationsFutures Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com