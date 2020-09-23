Scott Nations' Gold Futures Trade

Scott Nations revealed on CNBC's "Futures Outlook" that he wants to be short gold because it's trading lower and it should be rallying now that the interest rates are going to be low for a long time. The U.S. dollar is also getting inexplicably stronger, explained Nations.

He wants to sell the December gold futures contract at $1,900 and his target price is at $1,820. He picked that target price because gold consolidated at $1,820 before trading sharply higher in July. Nations would place a stop loss at $1,925. He is risking $2,500 to make $8,000.