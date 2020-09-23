Market Overview

Scott Nations' Gold Futures Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2020 4:10pm   Comments
Scott Nations revealed on CNBC's "Futures Outlook" that he wants to be short gold because it's trading lower and it should be rallying now that the interest rates are going to be low for a long time. The U.S. dollar is also getting inexplicably stronger, explained Nations.

He wants to sell the December gold futures contract at $1,900 and his target price is at $1,820. He picked that target price because gold consolidated at $1,820 before trading sharply higher in July. Nations would place a stop loss at $1,925. He is risking $2,500 to make $8,000.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Futures Outlook Scott NationsFutures Commodities Markets Media

