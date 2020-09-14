Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Scott Nations' Natural Gas Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2020 4:50pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Scott Nations said he would fade a move higher in natural gas.

The commodity traded higher as Hurricane Sally made its way towards Louisiana, but Nations sees some bearish signs. He is a skeptic because the initial gains haven't held and crude oil hasn't traded up at all. If you look at the options market, you will see that nearly 5 puts are trading for each call, said Nations.

He wants to sell the October futures contract in natural gas. His entry price would be at $2.40 and he would place a stop loss at $2.50. His target price would be at $2.10. Nations said he would watch the trade very carefully and he suggested it might be better to use options to make a bearish bet in natural gas.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Futures Outlook Scott NationsFutures Commodities Options Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com