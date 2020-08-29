Market Overview

Jim Iuorio And Brian Stutland Share Their S&P Futures Trades

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2020 5:12pm   Comments
Brian Stutland shared with the viewers of CNBC's "Futures Outlook" his bullish trading idea on S&P 500. He is watching the $3,510 price level on the S&P 500 mini futures contract. If it can get above that price level, S&P could trade towards $3,600, believes Stutland.

Jim Iuorio's entry point is $3,501 and he also thinks it could trade to $3,600. The fundamental story got stronger after Powell's comments, Iuorio believes. He also thinks that the news from Japan about the prime minister Abe is going to be positive for the stock.

