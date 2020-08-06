Market Overview

Why Is Scott Nations Bullish On The US Dollar

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2020 5:03pm   Comments
Scott Nations of Nations Indexes spoke on CNBC's "Futures Outlook" about the U.S. dollar. He said short speculative positions in the U.S. dollar are at the all-time highs and if the Fed says anything positive about the interest rates and the recovery, it will be great for the dollar.

He wants to get a long position in the September futures contracts of the Dollar Index at 92,75, with a stop loss at 92,45 and a target price of 93,75. If he gets these levels, he will be risking $300 to make $1,000.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Futures Outlook Scott NaionsFutures Markets Media

