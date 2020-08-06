Why Is Scott Nations Bullish On The US Dollar
Scott Nations of Nations Indexes spoke on CNBC's "Futures Outlook" about the U.S. dollar. He said short speculative positions in the U.S. dollar are at the all-time highs and if the Fed says anything positive about the interest rates and the recovery, it will be great for the dollar.
He wants to get a long position in the September futures contracts of the Dollar Index at 92,75, with a stop loss at 92,45 and a target price of 93,75. If he gets these levels, he will be risking $300 to make $1,000.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Futures Outlook Scott NaionsFutures Markets Media