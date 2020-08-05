Brian Stutland's Gold Trade

On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Brian Stutland recommended a bullish futures trade in gold. He likes the precious metal because of rumors that the new stimulus package could be bigger than $1 trillion.

He already has a long position and he thinks that investors should commit from 2% to 10% of the portfolio to gold. He is willing to buy more of the December contract at $2,060. His stop loss would be at $2,030 and his target price at $2,100. If it drops to $2,030 and the stop gets activated, Stutland is going to buy again at $2,000.