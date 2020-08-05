Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Brian Stutland's Gold Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2020 3:15pm   Comments
Share:
Brian Stutland's Gold Trade

On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Brian Stutland recommended a bullish futures trade in gold. He likes the precious metal because of rumors that the new stimulus package could be bigger than $1 trillion.

He already has a long position and he thinks that investors should commit from 2% to 10% of the portfolio to gold. He is willing to buy more of the December contract at $2,060. His stop loss would be at $2,030 and his target price at $2,100. If it drops to $2,030 and the stop gets activated, Stutland is going to buy again at $2,000.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Brian Stutland CNBC Futures OutlookFutures Commodities Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com