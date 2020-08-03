Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Iuorio's S&P 500 Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2020 3:55pm   Comments
Share:
Jim Iuorio's S&P 500 Trade

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Iuorio suggested that investors should consider a bullish futures trade in the S&P 500.

He thinks that the U.S. dollar's weakness has been good for anything denominated in dollar, but it seems to him that today's strength in the dollar is good because the market sees it as a sign that things are not out of control. The Fed involvement and the government spending are additional catalysts for Iuorio's bullish thesis.

He wants to buy the September contract in the S&P 500 at $3,280, with a target price at $3,330 and a stop loss at $3,250.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPX)

Scott Nations' S&P Micro E-mini Futures Trade
2009 Playbook Suggests Stock Market Is 'Too High'
US Companies In 'Much Better Shape' Than Wall Street Thinks: Here's Why
History Suggests Record 50-Day Stock Market Rally May Be Just The Beginning
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim IuorioFutures Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com