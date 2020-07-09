Jeff Kilburg's Crude Oil Trade
Jeff Kilburg of KKM Financial suggested a bullish futures trade in crude oil on CNBC's "Futures Outlook." He noticed on Thursday that buyers returned to the crude oil market as NASDAQ turned positive.
He wants to buy the August futures contract at $39.25 and he wants to place a stop loss at $38.75. His target price is at $40.25.
