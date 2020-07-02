Market Overview

Jeff Kilburg's Silver Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2020 6:12pm   Comments
Jeff Kilburg of KKM Financial suggested on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," that a comeback in silver could be short-lived. He sees $18.50 as a strong resistance and he wants to use futures to make a bearish bet on silver.

Kilburg wants to sell the September contract at $18.30 and he would place a stop loss at $18.45. His target price is $18. Kilburg is bearish because the gold to silver ratio is still near 100. He also thinks that low industrial demand and low U.S. dollar index are bearish for silver.

CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jeff Kilburg

