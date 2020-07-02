Jeff Kilburg's Silver Trade

Jeff Kilburg of KKM Financial suggested on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," that a comeback in silver could be short-lived. He sees $18.50 as a strong resistance and he wants to use futures to make a bearish bet on silver.

Kilburg wants to sell the September contract at $18.30 and he would place a stop loss at $18.45. His target price is $18. Kilburg is bearish because the gold to silver ratio is still near 100. He also thinks that low industrial demand and low U.S. dollar index are bearish for silver.