Freight Futures Daily Curve: 4/10

Freight Futures contract to watch today:Los Angeles to Dallas (VLD)

It was another mixed day for Trucking Freight Futures on Thursday as the spot National contract (FUT.VNU202004) finished unchanged for the eighth consecutive session at $1.399 per mile. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU202004) rose 0.13% to $1.526, while the West regional contract (FUT.VWU202004) fell 0.21% to $1.421. The South regional contract (FUT.VSU202004) finished unchanged on the day at $1.249.

In the East, all three lane contracts were higher: The PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202004) gained 0.2% to $1.031, the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202004) rose 0.12% to $1.685 and the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202004) inched up a fraction to $1.862. In the West, the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202004) slipped a fraction to $1.937, and the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202004) dropped 0.55% to $0.905. In the South, the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202004) rose 0.4% to $1.332 and strengthened during the week as Dallas remains a stronger headhaul market (HAUL.DAL) than Los Angeles (HAUL.LAX). The DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202004) finished the day unchanged at $1.170.

FreightWaves SONAR: Chart

SONAR Tickers: FUTC1.VLD, HAUL.DAL, HAUL.LAX