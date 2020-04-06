Freight Futures Daily Curve: 4/6

Freight Futures contracts to watch today:Week-over-week Spot Contract Changes

It was another strong week for Trucking Freight Futures, as the March contracts rolled and April became the spot month. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202004) rose $0.013, or 0.93%, for the week to $1.399 per mile, a fraction below where its March predecessor ceased trading at $1.403. Helping to push the National contract higher was the South regional contract (FUT.VSU202004), which rose $0.027 (1.51%) week-over-week to $1.680. The West regional contract (FUT.VWU202004) rose $0.017 (1.2%) to $1.422, and the East regional contract (FUT.VEU202004) gained a modest 0.6% to $1.528.

On the individual lanes, the South was powered by a $0.067, or 5.9%, jump in the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202004) to $1.170, which was partially offset by a $0.027 (2.1%) drop in the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202004) to $1.325. Both lanes in the West were higher week-over-week, with the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202004) rising $0.025 (1.3%) to $1.936 and the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VSL202004) up $0.011, or 1.2%, to $0.908. In the East, the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202004) climbed $0.027 (1.5%) to $1.680, and the PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202004) added $0.011 (1%) to $1.028. The ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202004) slipped a modest 0.4% to close the week at $1.875.

FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Map Watchlist

SONAR Tickers: Tree Map Watchlist – W/W Spot Contract Changes