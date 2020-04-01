Freight Futures Daily Curve: 4/1

Freight Futures contracts to watch today: July 2020 East Regional Contract

Tuesday marked the last trading day for the March spot Trucking Freight Futures contracts and with this, the April contracts will become the new spot contracts during the next trading session. This is known as the "spot contract roll." The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202003) ended trading at $1.403/mile, 0.2% higher. The South regional contract (FUT.VSU202003) ended the day 0.6% higher to settle at $1.224, while the East regional contract (FUT.VEU202003) ended higher by a fraction to $1.571. There was also a hedge executed in the July East regional contract (FUT.VEU202007); 10 contracts were traded at $1.628/mile. The West regional contract (FUT.VWU202003) finished the day down a fraction to $1.224.

In the South, the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202003) jumped $0.016, or 1.4%, to $1.155 while the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202003) finished unchanged at $1.294. It was a mixed bag on the Eastern lanes as the PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202003) finished the day 0.3% higher to $1.072 and the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202003) ended a fraction lower to $1.857. The CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202003) ended unchanged at $1.783. In the West, the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202003) closed 0.1% lower to $0.926 and the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202003) finished flat at $1.900.

SONAR Tickers: FUTV.VEU202007, FUT.VEU202007