Freight Futures Daily Curve: 3/26

Freight Futures lane to watch today:Los Angeles, California to Seattle, Washington

Trucking Freight Futures staged a broad rally on Wednesday as the spot National contract (FUT.VNU202003) rose $0.018, or 1.3%, to $1.385/mile. Fueling the rally was the West regional contract (FUT.VWU202003), which jumped $0.029, or 2.1%, to $1.548 and South regional contract (FUT.VSU202003), which gained $0.022 (1.9%) to $1.201. The East regional contract rose a modest 0.4% to settle at $1.548.

The LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202003, FUTC1.VLS) in the West surged $0.055, or 3%, to $1.900 as capacity remains tight in the LAX market with van tender rejections rising to 14.7%. The SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202003) gained 0.44% to close at $0.915. Over on the lanes in the South, the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202003) picked up $0.026, or 2.4%, to settle at $1.107 while the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202003) added $0.017 (1.33%) to end at $1.294. The 3 lane contracts in the East each posted modest gains, led by a 0.6% rise in the PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202003), which closed at $1.045.

SONAR Tickers: VOTRI.LAX, FUTC1.VLS