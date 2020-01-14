Freight Futures Daily Curve: 1/14

Freight Futures contracts to watch today: West Regional and Lane Contracts

Trucking Freight Futures opened the week on a mostly lower note as the spot National contract (FUT.VNU202001) finished down 0.14% to settle at $1.453/mile, snapping six consecutive sessions of being locked at $1.455/mile. In addition, all three regional averages were lower with the East regional contract (FUT.VEU202001) finishing down 0.2% at $1.633, the West regional contract (FUT.VWU202001) off a fraction to $1.484 and the South regional contract (FUT.VSU202001) slipping 0.16% to $1.241.

The lane contracts in the East, which have notched consistent gains since the beginning of the year, pulled back a bit on Monday. The CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202001), which enjoyed a 1.6% rally last week, and ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202001) both fell fractionally on Monday to $2.050 and $1.758, respectively. The PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202001) was down 0.3% to settle at $1.091. In the West, the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202001) continues to be under siege and tumbled another $0.012, or 1.2%, to $0.959. This comes on top of a 2.1% drop last week.

On the flip side, the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202001) finally broke it's week-long stay at $2.000 and rose 0.5% to $2.009. In the South, a 0.3% gain in the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202001) to $1.452 was negated by a 0.7% drop in the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202001) to $1.030.

FreightWaves SONAR: Chart

SONAR Tickers: FUT.VWU202001, FUT.VLS202001, FUT.VSL202001

