Freight Futures Daily Curve: 12/27

Freight Futures lane to watch today: Philadelphia, PA to Chicago, IL (VPC)

The Trucking Freight Futures markets returned from a two-day Christmas break to find relative calm in the National and three Regional Averages. However, on the individual lanes, it was a different story. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU 201912) had its nearly two week "slow but steady" climb snapped, and fell fractionally to $1.526/mile. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU201912) also slipped a fraction to $1.674, though it was active on the individual lanes. The South regional contract (FUT.VSU201912) dropped 0.15% to settle at $1.315, while the West regional contract (FUT.VWU201912) managed to eke out a small gain to $1.674.

In the East, the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA201912) picked up where it left off on Monday and added another $0.025, or 1.24%, to $2.041. Over the past two trading sessions, the contract has gained an impressive $0.078. The ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP201912) also continued its rise by adding 0.6% to close at $1.737. The PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC201912), which surged 6.6% a week ago, tumbled 3.7% and has "broken the buck" by settling back at $0.990. The contract has given back nearly 75% of its gains from last week.

In the West, the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201912) added another 0.6% to its streak of multiple session gains to finish at $2.107. The SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201912) dropped 0.7% and closed at $1.242. In the South it was a mixed bag, with the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL201912) finishing unchanged to $1.006 and the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD201912) ending slightly down to $1.624.

