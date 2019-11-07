Freight Futures Daily Curve: 11/7

Freight Futures data to watch today: Spot Futures Settlements

The Trucking Freight Futures markets appear to be settling into a range which reflects an uncertain to negative view on rates. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU201911) finished 0.3% lower and settled at $1.485/mile. As was the case on Tuesday, the spot West regional contract (FUT.VWU201911) and the South regional contract (FUT.VSU201911) followed suit and closed lower at $1.630 and $1.356, respectively. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU201911) ended the session fractionally higher and settled at $1.469.

Six of the seven individual lanes finished the trading session lower. The only lane ending the day in positive territory was the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.PCA201911) in the East, which closed higher by 0.3% to $1.898. The remainder of the lanes finished fractionally lower. Staying in the East, the ATL to PHI contract (FUT.VAP201911) closed down to $1.579, as did the PHI to CHI contract (FUT.VPC201911), which settled at $0.929. In the South, the LAX to DAL (FUT.VLD201911) and DAL to LAX (FUT.VDL201911) contracts finished 0.7% and 0.5% lower and settled at $1.735 and $0.978, respectively. In the West, the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201911) closed at $2.103 and SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201911) ended the session at $1.157.

