Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Freight Futures Daily Curve: 11/1
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
November 01, 2019 3:02pm   Comments
Share:
Freight Futures Daily Curve: 11/1

Freight Futures data to watch today: October/November Spot Month Roll

Thursday marked the last day of trading for the October 2019 Trucking Freight Futures contracts, meaning that the November 2019 contracts are now the new spot month contracts. This is known as the "Futures Contract Roll." The October National contract (FUT.VNU201910) ended Thursday slightly down to $1.404 per mile with the November contract (FUT.VNU201911) entering the month at $1.504, a $0.10 or 7.12% premium over October. On the roll, both the West regional (FUT.VWU201911) and South regional (FUT.VSU201911) contracts begin the new month at $1.669 and $1.397, $0.16 and $0.173 higher than the respective October contracts. The November East regional contract (FUT.VEU201911) opens November at $1.447, 2% lower than October.

On the individual lanes, some significant premiums came with the roll. The November LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD201911) opens at $1.805 or $0.25 over the October settlement. Similarly, the November DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL201911) begins trading nearly 11% over October at $0.998. In the West, the November SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201911) opens at $1.190 or $0.19 above October, with the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201911) $0.13 higher at $2.148. In the East, both the November ATL to PHI (FUT.VAP201911) and PHI to CHI (FUT.VPC201911) contracts begin the month at $1.569 and $0.862, a 1.75% and 7.9% discount, respectively. The November CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA201911) enters the month at a slight premium to October at $1.911.

FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Watch List

SONAR Tickers: Tree Watch List – October 2019 and November Futures Settlements (FUT)

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight freight futures FreightwavesFutures Markets

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Real Estate Roundup: Casey's Scouts Sites For A New Distribution Hub