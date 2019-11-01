Freight Futures Daily Curve: 11/1

Freight Futures data to watch today: October/November Spot Month Roll

Thursday marked the last day of trading for the October 2019 Trucking Freight Futures contracts, meaning that the November 2019 contracts are now the new spot month contracts. This is known as the "Futures Contract Roll." The October National contract (FUT.VNU201910) ended Thursday slightly down to $1.404 per mile with the November contract (FUT.VNU201911) entering the month at $1.504, a $0.10 or 7.12% premium over October. On the roll, both the West regional (FUT.VWU201911) and South regional (FUT.VSU201911) contracts begin the new month at $1.669 and $1.397, $0.16 and $0.173 higher than the respective October contracts. The November East regional contract (FUT.VEU201911) opens November at $1.447, 2% lower than October.

On the individual lanes, some significant premiums came with the roll. The November LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD201911) opens at $1.805 or $0.25 over the October settlement. Similarly, the November DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL201911) begins trading nearly 11% over October at $0.998. In the West, the November SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201911) opens at $1.190 or $0.19 above October, with the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201911) $0.13 higher at $2.148. In the East, both the November ATL to PHI (FUT.VAP201911) and PHI to CHI (FUT.VPC201911) contracts begin the month at $1.569 and $0.862, a 1.75% and 7.9% discount, respectively. The November CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA201911) enters the month at a slight premium to October at $1.911.

FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Watch List

SONAR Tickers: Tree Watch List – October 2019 and November Futures Settlements (FUT)

