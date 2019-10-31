Freight Futures Daily Curve: 10/31

Freight Futures lanes to watch today: LAX to SEA (VLS) and LAX to DAL (VLD)

Halloween marks the final day of trading for the October spot month Trucking Freight Futures contract and so far this week there has been nothing spooky about the markets. The spot month National contract (FUT.VNU201910) finished Wednesday's trading session unchanged at $1.405 per mile as did the East regional contract (FUT.VEU201910), which settled at $1.478. The West regional contract (FUT.VWU201910) settled lower by 0.2% to $1.512, while the South regional (FUT.VSU201910) contract moved fractionally higher to $1.224.

Underscoring a very quiet day, five of the seven individual lane futures finished unchanged on Wednesday, including all three lanes in the East. The biggest mover was the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201910), which traded down 0.34% to $2.027. This contract has 5,000 miles of open interest that are set to go to final settlement at the end of Thursday's trading session. In the South, the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL201910) rose 0.23% to $0.883. The LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD201910) finished the day unchanged at $1.565 and has 25,000 miles of open interest that may also go to final settlement after Thursday's trading session.

FreightWaves SONAR: Chart

SONAR Tickers: FUT.VLS201910, FUT.VLD201910

Image by Jeff Chabot from Pixabay