Freight Futures Daily Curve: 10/30

Freight Futures data to watch today: October spot month futures contracts

The Trucking Freight Futures markets were generally quiet on Tuesday and finished lower with the spot National contract (FUT.VNU201910) closing fractionally down to $1.405 per mile. Both the East regional (FUT.VEU201910) and West regional (FUT.VWU201910) contracts closed down by 0.2% to settle at $1.478 and $1.515, respectively. The South regional contract (FUT.VSU201910) closed down 0.4% and settled at $1.223. A quiet pattern for the spot contracts is expected until the end of October, as expiration will occur in two days.

Regarding the individual lanes, the ATL to PHI contract (FUT.VAP201910) rose 0.4% to $1.595 and the PHI to CHI contract (FUT.VPC201910) climbed 0.2% to $0.939. The CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA201910) was unchanged at $1.900. In the West, the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201910) was off 0.4% to $2.033 as was the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201910), which dipped fractionally to $0.997. The Southern lanes had mixed results with the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL201910) holding steady at $0.881 and the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VDL201910) shedding another 0.4% to close at $2.033.

