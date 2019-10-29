Freight Futures Daily Curve: 10/29

Freight Futures lane to watch today: Los Angeles to Dallas (VLD)

The Trucking Freight Futures markets opened the week on a weaker note with the spot National contract (FUT.VNU201910) settling lower by 0.2% to $1.407 per mile. Weighing on the National contract was the East regional (FUT.VEU201910) and the South regional (FUT.VSU201910) contracts which ended the day 0.27% and 0.41% lower to $1.475 and $1.228, respectively. The West regional contract (FUT.VWU201910) finished unchanged at $1.518.

On the individual lanes, all three lanes in the East finished lower. The ATL to PHI contract (FUT.VAP201910) shed $0.01 or 0.63% to close at $1.589 and was the main catalyst for the drop in the East region. In the South, the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD201910) tumbled another $0.14 or nearly 0.9% to settle at $1.575. Over the past two weeks, the contract has fallen $0.15 or nearly 9%. The DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL201910) rose 0.57% and finished the session at $0.881, which helped to offset the South region's decline. In the West, the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201910) rose fractionally to $0.996 and the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201910) finished unchanged at $2.041.

FreightWaves SONAR: Chart

SONAR Tickers: FUT.VLD201910, FUT.VLD201911, FUT.VLD201912

