Freight Futures Daily Curve: 10/25

Freight Futures lanes to watch today: LAX to DAL (VLD) and LAX to SEA (VLS)

It was another quiet day in the Trucking Freight Futures markets as the expiration of the spot month October contracts draws near. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU201910) finished a fifth consecutive trading session unchanged at $1.410. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU201910) also finished the day unchanged at $1.479, while the West regional contract (FUT.VWU201910) fell a fraction to $1.520 and the South regional contract (FUT.VSU201910) nudged up $0.001 to $1.231.

On the individual lanes, both the CHI to ATL (FUT.VCA201910) and ATL to PHI (FUT.VAP201910) contracts in the East ended the day unchanged at $1.901 and $1.599, respectively. The PHI to CHI contract fell 0.11% and closed at $0.936. In the West, the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201910), with 5,000 miles of open interest, dropped 0.1% to $2.047 and the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201910) finished the day as it began, at $0.992. In the South, the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD201910) ended the session down by 0.06% to $1.588. This contract holds 25,000 miles of open interest, which is set to cash settle at the end of this month. The DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL201910) was the only lane to post a gain on the day, rising 0.34% to settle at $0.874.

FreightWaves SONAR: Chart

SONAR Tickers: FUT.VLD201910, FUT.VLS201910

