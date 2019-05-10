Market Overview

Brian Stutland's S&P 500 Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2019 7:34am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Brian Stutland spoke about recent spike in volatility.

He said that VIX spiked over 45 percent in a week and he sees that as a buying opportunity. He explained that after such a move in VIX, the average return in the S&P 500 was 2.5 percent in 4 weeks and 4.3 percent in 12 weeks. The worst move was around 9 percent, so this trade is not without risk, added Stutland.

See Also: Is Another VIX-Driven Air Bubble Bursting?

He would be a buyer of the S&P 500 at $2,815. If the stock drops below that price level, he sees a potential drop to $2,715.

Posted-In: Brian Stutland CNBC Options ActionFutures Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

