Retail, Tech And Other Market Experts Lined Up For Thursday's PreMarket Prep

PreMarket Prep will run a little longer than its usual hourlong slot Thursday morning thanks to a loaded lineup!

8:15 a.m.: Marc Chaikin, Founder of Chaikin Analytics

After 40 years on Wall Street as a trader, stock broker analyst and options trader, Marc founded Chaikin Analytics LLC to deliver proven stochastic analytics to investors and traders, based on the Chaikin Power Gauge, a 20-factor alpha model proven effective at identifying a stock’s potential.

8:35 a.m.: Ivan Feinseth, Partner and CIO, Tigress Financial Partners

Feinseth oversees investment strategies and leads our specialized research group focused on economic profit and relative value analysis. He has over 20 years’ experience on Wall Street including holding positions in portfolio management, research, investment banking and institutional and retail brokerage.

8:50 a.m.: Gene Munster, Managing Partner at Loup Ventures

Before founding Loup in 2017, Munster was a managing director and senior research analyst at Piper Jaffray, specializing in internet and tech.

9:00 a.m.: Fari Hamzei, Founder of Hamzei Analytics

Hamzei brings his wealth of knowledge on aggressive equity options and index futures trends.

Twitter: @HamzeiAnalytics

9:15 a.m.: Ryan Craver, Retail Expert & Founder of Commerce Canal

Ryan founded Commerce Canal in 2016. He led strategy and emerging brands for Lamour Group’s portfolio of global brands while advising several startups focused on Mobile and AdTech. Prior to joining Lamour, he was in charge of the core department store strategy at Lord & Taylor/Hudson’s Bay Company.

