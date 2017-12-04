Market Overview

Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For December 4
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 04, 2017 7:49am
Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For December 4
On today's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're recapping Friday's late trading action, talking technicals in healthcare stocks after the CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS)-Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) merger, and discussing the biggest movers of the morning.

Featured guests:

  • 8:35 a.m ET: Nicola Duke, Analyst for Forex Analytics

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Listen to PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live and participate in our chatroom every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The show is also available on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

