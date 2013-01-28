Like a Rolling Tank Line $ES_F 1506 x 1490 are the Lines For us Today

Around the Globe

Asia – CLOSED Shanghai (China) +2.41%



Hang Seng (Hong Kong) +0.39%



Nikkei (Japan) -0.94%

Europe as of 6:53am EDT

Today's Economic News:

DAX (Germany) -0.08%



FTSE (UK) +0.01%

Key durable goods number out today. Should it disappoint and we pick up some selling, it might just be a good long entry. If we catch a bid premarket and run, it just might be a key-reversal. The point, the markets are unstable and could break hard in either direction, if so we think it is a counter-trend setup.

Quote of the Day:

The two foes of human happiness are pain and boredom.

–Arthur Schopenhauer

Current Breadth Readings: (click here to see all our breadth charts)

How can we stay bullish you ask? This breadth chart, the number of stocks making new highs vs. new lows remain in uber elite mode and not budging. We are bullish because everyone else is.

ES SP500 Futures Comments:

Short: 1506

Long: 1490

Can you believe these numbers! What a rally and it doesn't look stopped yet. We are waiting for either a slow drain of momentum or a climatic top, else this slow climb will continue to crawl higher.

Today we think a breakout above 1500 will results in a top contained somewhere around 1506 and any pullback down to 1490 will get bought. If we do lose that 1490 watch the 1% pullback area at 1484. If this is the only section you read, make sure you scan wider.. we are getting ready for a big day and it could go either way in our opinion.

US Dollar DX Futures Comments:

The dollar is boring but dangerous at is continues to wind in a very tight range within a range. We still like the downside on a breakout, but we are watching from the sidelines the fight. This is just more fuel for a big move.

TLT Twenty Year Bond ETF Comments:

We didn't think we would get there in one day, wow. 118. That could break on a durable good gap opening to the upside today. We think it is blocked here and sill expect to see some 123 in the future. That downside move relieved a lot of pressure. We are looking for a hold and rally.

>>> Follow us @redliontrader<<<<<