Ray Dalio Warns All Fiat Currencies Are In 'Trouble,' Says 'Money Is Debt' and Predicts a Major Devaluation Cycle

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio issued a stark warning regarding the future of global finance during a recent address at the Oxford Union, asserting that all major fiat currencies are “in trouble” due to unsustainable debt loads.

The Mechanics Of Devaluation

The Bridgewater Associates founder predicts the world is entering a period of significant currency devaluation comparable to the 1930s and 1970s.

Dalio's central thesis rests on the concept that “money is debt.” He explained to the Oxford audience that fiat currency is essentially a promise to receive payment.

When governments accrue insurmountable debt—such as the United States’ current $38 trillion burden—they are eventually forced to devalue the currency to service those liabilities.

“If you devalue money, you devalue debt,” Dalio stated. He argued that developed nations are now trapped in a cycle where they cannot raise taxes or cut spending enough to balance their books without causing social upheaval.

Consequently, policymakers will inevitably choose to print more money, diluting its value.

A Structural Trap

According to Dalio, this dynamic is not unique to the U.S.; it is also playing out in the UK and France.

He noted that the political cost of austerity is too high, citing the UK's recent turnover of four prime ministers in five years as evidence of the instability caused by economic pressure.

With tax hikes driving wealth away and spending cuts hurting the vulnerable, the system leans toward inflation as the path of least resistance.

The Pivot To Gold

As confidence in fiat currencies erodes, Dalio highlighted a shift in global reserves. He pointed out that central banks are increasingly selling debt-based assets (like government bonds) and buying gold.

Describing gold as the “oldest money” and a non-liability asset, he suggested that this rotation marks a defensive move against the coming devaluation of paper money.

While the U.S. Dollar Index Spot has declined 9.63% year-to-date, Gold Spot U.S. Dollar has scaled fresh highs this year at $4,550.11 per ounce, rising 67.25% over the year.

