BigFix Enhances SAIR SmartBUY Value Proposition With End-of-Fiscal-Year $10 per Seat FDCC + Power Management Offer

News Facts

-- BigFix, Inc. offers a combined Federal Desktop Core Configuration (FDCC) Compliance and PC Power Management solution at $10 per-seat per-year pricing to qualified federal agencies.

-- BigFix Power Management module alone can save $20-$50 per-seat per-year in reduced power consumption and carbon emissions.

-- BigFix "Clean and Green" FDCC plus Power Management solution is available through GSA Situational Awareness Incident Response (SAIR) SmartBUY purchasing vehicle.

-- The BigFix FDCC Solution includes the BigFix Unified Management Platform, BigFix Security Configuration Management, and pre-packaged FDCC compliance policy libraries.

-- The BigFix FDCC solution has already been licensed to run on 500,000 desktop computers in the federal government, making it a market leader in its first year of availability.

Background and Context

-- FDCC compliance, although required of all federal agencies by the Office of Management and Budget, remains an open issue at many agencies. -- The BigFix Clean and Green promotion enables agencies to meet the FDCC mandate while getting a head start on meeting energy conservation goals and mandates. -- Balancing $20-$50 per-PC savings against the $10 per-seat price for the BigFix Clean and Green solution projects a payback period of 10 weeks to six months. -- The $10 per-seat promotional price is available to federal agencies either purchasing or committing to a proof of concept project between now and September 30, 2009. -- The GSA SmartBUY program accelerates the purchase of qualified products and services at favorable pre-negotiated pricing for federal, state, and local governments. -- The BigFix FDCC solution has been certified compliant with key federal security standards including FIPS-140-2 Level 2, NIST SCAP, and Common Criteria EAL-3.

Supporting Quotes

Tom Burke, vice president of Public Sector Sales at BigFix: "BigFix has had a breakthrough year in the federal sector and as a result we're sharing the wealth by offering the BigFix FDCC compliance solution and Power Management at a very attractive price through the end of the fiscal year. The best part is, that while customers may choose BigFix to address a specific concern such as FDCC compliance, they discover how it can be used for a wide variety of security and systems management purposes. Extending the benefits of the FDCC compliance solution by adding on Power Management is just an example of the extensibility of the BigFix solution set."

Information Resources

-- BigFix FDCC solutions page: http://tinyurl.com/ntbzua -- BigFix FDCC solutions brief: http://tinyurl.com/nt4vp9 -- BigFix SAIR white paper: http://tinyurl.com/kwgrvb -- BigFix white paper: "Why Enterprises Should Adopt FDCC as a Configuration Standard" http://tinyurl.com/no5rzo -- GSA SmartBUY program home page: http://tinyurl.com/aac9gp -- Reader e-mail inquiries: government@bigfix.com

About BigFix

Founded in 1997, the BigFix®, Inc. solutions support a global portfolio of A-list organizations in government, finance, retail, educational, industrial and public utility sectors. BigFix revolutionizes IT infrastructure management by replacing fragmented collections of single-purpose tools with the industry's only unified visibility and control architecture that consolidates up to 18 security, IT compliance, decision support, and green computing functions. For more information, visit www.bigfix.com, follow BigFix on Twitter @BigFix, or stay in touch on the BigFix Facebook page, http://tinyurl.com/mvn9nu.

