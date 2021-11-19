How to Trade Forex with $100

Snapshot

Forex trading involves exchanging one currency for another in the forex market. In general, trading currencies is a risk-taking endeavor that has more in common with gambling than with investing.

If you are just starting out in the forex market, your best bet would be to outline and then test a risk-taking strategy that incorporates prudent money management techniques, as well as well-defined methods for initiating and liquidating trades.

Choosing a Suitable Online Broker

Hundreds of online brokers exist that will allow you to trade forex, so you will have to select one that best fits your forex trading needs. To get started, you can check out Benzinga’s picks for the best forex brokers of 2021.

In contrast to other capital markets like stocks or futures where you need to be better capitalized, the good news is that you can open an account and start trading in the forex market via an online broker with just a $100 deposit to be used as margin.

That means you can just put $100 at risk to potentially earn much more if you have the time to spare for trading and the patience to learn how to trade currencies profitably.

Consider Using a Demo Account

Most online forex brokers offer demo accounts that let you test out their services and trading platform. Such accounts also provide you with a risk-free method of testing your trading strategies and get practice implementing them before you put real money on the line.

Some trading platforms will even let you backtest your strategies to find out how they would have performed over historical exchange rate data. This will give you additional insight into whether your forex trading strategy would be profitable in a funded account.

Starting to Trade Live

Once you’ve worked out your strategy in a demo account and feel confident using your strategy in a real-time trading environment, it can then make sense to begin trading in a modestly-funded account. Most online brokers will accept a minimum deposit of $100 to get started.

You can commence trading forex as soon as funds hit an account opened with your chosen online broker. Initially, you’ll probably want to trade in micro-lots (0.01 of a lot) and risk only a fraction of your funds on each trade as you get your feet wet.

If you have developed a sound trading strategy, you can easily double or triple your account balance over time. In the worst-case scenario, your risk is limited, especially if your broker provides negative balance protection that limits losses to the money you deposited.