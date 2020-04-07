Freight Futures Daily Curve: 4/7

Freight Futures contract to watch today: Atlanta to Philadelphia (VAP)

It was a relatively quiet start to the week for Trucking Freight Futures as the spot National contract finished unchanged at $1.399 per mile. A fractional gain in the West regional contract (FUT.VWU202004) to $1.423 and a 0.2% rise in the South regional contract (FUT.VSU202004) to $1.249 were offset by a 0.13% drop in the East regional contract (FUT.VEU202004) to $1.526.

Weighing on the East was the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202004), which fell 0.3% to $1.870 as outbound tender rejections (VOTRI.ATL) continued to drop. The PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VCP202004) slipped a fraction to $1.027, while the CHI to ATL contract inched up to $1.681. In the West, both lane contracts were fractionally higher, with the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202004) settling at $1.937 and the SEA to LAX contract ending at $0.909. In the South, the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202004) rose 0.3% to finish at $1.173 as the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202004) ended the day unchanged at $1.325.



FreightWaves SONAR: Chart

SONAR Tickers: FUTC1.VAP, VOTRI.ATL