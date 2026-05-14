BYD To Incorporate Underutilized Plants?

The Chinese automaker was “talking to not only Stellantis,” but with “other companies too,” BYD’s Executive Vice President Stella Li said, adding that the company was looking for plants all over Europe to “utilize this kind of spare capacity."

Li also outlined possible investments in struggling automakers in Europe, as well as sharing that the automaker would want to operate the plants on its own rather than through joint ventures, the report said.

Xpeng To Take Over VW Plant?

Chinese EVs in Europe

Chinese automakers have been expanding in Europe as demand falls in the Chinese domestic market. BYD recorded selling 182,025 units in April, which represented a 32.3% YoY decline. However, BYD’s European registrations rose 155% in the first quarter of 2026.

BYD also signed a deal with James Bond actor Daniel Craig to promote its luxury brand Denza in Europe. The automaker will incorporate Craig to promote models launched this year through marketing materials and TV commercials.

Tesla European Sales

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com